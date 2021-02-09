The Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on Tuesday denied bail to Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai under the national security law.

The 73-year-old media tycoon will continue to stay in custody and have to re-apply for bail.

Lai has been charged with “colluding with foreign forces” — one of the new security crimes — for allegedly calling for sanctions against Hong Kong and China. He was remanded in custody twice as the legal dispute over bail drags on.

Lai arrived at the court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and was escorted to the courtroom.

30 people were seen queuing outside the courtroom to get a seat since early hours, including staff from the Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong, diplomats from the European Union, retired bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen.

The hearing, which took place last Monday, was presided over by Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, permanent judges Roberto Ribeiro and Joseph Fok, non-permanent judges Patrick Chan and Frank Stock. It marked Cheung’s first national security case since he took office in late January.

