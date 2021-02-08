Chinese citizens who enter Hong Kong using British passports may not be able to receive consular assistance, according to new advice published by the British Consulate General.

In its updated travel advice, the consulate said it has been informed that “Hong Kong, like other parts of China, does not recognise dual nationality.”

“If you have both British and Chinese nationality you may be treated as a Chinese citizen by local authorities, even if you enter Hong Kong on your British passport,” the advice read.

The updated advice follows an announcement from Canada’s foreign ministry last week that a detained Canadian dual national in Hong Kong had been required in January to declare one nationality, in a departure from previous practice.

Although China’s nationality law, which forbids dual citizenship, has applied in Hong Kong since the handover in 1997, its enforcement has normally not prevented diplomats in Hong Kong from providing consular assistance to such citizens.

The British consulate’s advice said that those who have formally renounced Chinese citizenship should carry evidence of having done so.

Meanwhile, more than 20 countries and territories have confirmed that they will continue to recognize the British National (Overseas) passport as a valid travel document, after enquiries made by Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK. The Chinese government announced that it would withdraw recognition of the BN(O) passport after the British government announced a new visa scheme for Hongkongers holding the document.

Former Democratic Party chairwoman and lawmaker Emily Lau told Apple Daily that if the Chinese or Hong Kong governments had changed the procedure for dual nationality, they should explain the change to Hongkongers as soon as possible.

Lau finds it strange, she added, that neither the Chinese nor Hong Kong governments have made any such announcement, and have instead left it to the British consulate to do so.

