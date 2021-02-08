Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Monday to mark its best performance for 11 years, becoming the first incumbent leader to pay such a visit.

In the last trading day before the Lunar New Year holiday, the island’s benchmark Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index closed at 15,802.40 points last Friday — a gain of 30.4% over the year. Based on the bourse’s 11.23 million registered investors, each one gained an average of NT$1.01 million (US$36,042) in the past year, despite the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was the biggest contributor to the benchmark’s gain, soaring almost 90% as the company benefited from the trade and political disputes between China and the U.S. That helped make the index the best-performing major benchmark in the world during the 12-month period.

Taiwan needs to continue its endeavor across four major pillars, Tsai said during her visit to the bourse’s exhibition center, referring to high-end manufacturing, high-tech research and development, advanced semiconductor manufacturing, and green energy development.

