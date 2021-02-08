Increasing military pressure on Taiwan is “an indispensable means” of achieving peaceful reunification, insists the editor of the Global Times tabloid, a Communist Party mouthpiece.

Hu Xijin made the claim in a tit-for-tat exchange after his earlier, similar remarks were criticized by Taiwan’s pro-Beijing China Times Media Group. The group’s Want Daily publication ran an editorial warning that Hu’s militaristic rhetoric was provoking anti-China sentiment in Taiwan and aggravating misunderstandings across the Taiwan Strait.

The editorial, published on February 6 with the title “Be careful not to turn into Hu Xijin,” mentioned that Xu had previously suggested the Chinese military would enter Taiwanese airspace and fly over the Presidential Office Building in Taipei if Mike Pompeo dared to visit Taiwan while he was the U.S. Secretary of State.

Hu made the remark in January, when the State Department cancelled a planned visit to Taiwan by Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“Some people, driven by certain emotional words, spread these words easily without scrutiny or careful thought,” the editorial said. “Others deliberately use them to stir anti-China sentiment among the masses, which only adds to social divisions and cross-strait misunderstandings.”

Responding to the editorial in a post on Weibo, Hu said that while peaceful reunification is China’s policy, he believed that this could not be achieved solely through “courteous negotiations and gentle admonishments.”

“Nowadays, more and more mainlanders believe that peaceful reunification can be achieved only when it is the sole option that the Taiwan side must accept,” Hu wrote.

Hu noted that he is a former soldier and had experienced two wars as a reporter, meaning he “treasures peace more than the average person.” But he added that he knows peace is often defended by one’s determination to “uphold principles and the bottom line without fear of the cost.”

“The mainland needs to stick to our grand strategy and overall logic, without being influenced by internal political games on the island,” Hu wrote, referring to Taiwan. “Only in this way can we gradually use the mainland’s strength to transform Taiwan’s political ecology, instead of being impeded by the ecology there.”

