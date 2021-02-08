Hong Kong’s international schools have seen a spike in student departures amid the ongoing political crackdown and COVID-19 pandemic, Apple Daily has found.

The student exodus has also brought down the price of the schools’ debentures and capital notes, in some cases reducing their value by more than half.

Some international schools in Hong Kong ask parents to buy lump-sum loans to improve the admission chances of their child. Those financial assets, known as debentures, capital notes or nomination rights, can be bought and sold on a secondary market.

Debentures for the Chinese International School — popular among Hong Kong’s rich and powerful — once commanded a market price of more than HK$12 million (US$1.55 million) but were recently found to be trading at HK$5 million.

Capital notes for the ISF Academy, which peaked at HK$8 million, could be bought at around HK$4.8 million. Debenture prices for Harrow International School Hong Kong also lost half of their peak value of HK$6 million.

An employee at a debentures investment company, surnamed Cheung, told Apple Daily that four CIS debentures became available in January 2021. In the past, only one or two CIS debentures would change hands in a year.

“The whole family was in a hurry to emigrate and slashed prices by half. The price has never been this low,” she said.

Families holding foreign passports would rather send their children overseas, said another investment company manager surnamed Chan.

“There is a 60% decrease in enquiries [about debenture sales] from local and mainland Chinese parents, compared to four or five years ago when the political situation was better,” Chan said. “The surplus has led to a crash in debenture prices.”

Ip Kin-yuen, vice president of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, attributed the falling prices to Hong Kong’s worsening political environment.

Foreigners who moved their family out of the city last year due to coronavirus concerns are unlikely to come back, and the global economic downturn might discourage parents from paying hefty sums to international schools, Ip said.

The decline in Hong Kong’s international school admissions will continue for the next two to three years, Ip said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play