Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait has been elevated from merely a cross-strait issue to a global issue, after chairing a high-level national security meeting.

Tsai said that she was willing to engage in dialogue with Beijing based on the principle of mutual respect, but reiterated that military threats were of no help to cross-strait relations.

Speaking to reporters after the national security meeting, Tsai said that the meeting covered topics including Taiwan-U.S. relations, regional security and global development after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tsai said when it comes to cross-strait relations, Taiwan’s consistent position is not to succumb to pressure, and expected that exchanges between people on both sides of the strait would return to normal once the pandemic is under control.

Tsai wished the people of mainland China a prosperous Lunar New Year, and added that peace in the Taiwan Strait is not a unilateral issue of Taiwan, but also relied on the decisions made in mainland China.

She said that for more than a year, mainland Chinese naval vessels and military aircraft have conducted activities near Taiwanese waters and airspace, and even entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Tsai said she believed these actions are harmful to regional peace and stability.

Tsai added that Taiwan would continue to upgrade its own defensive capacity to respond to new military challenges.

Tsai said that Taiwan-U.S. relations remained stable, and had not been affected by the change of administration in Washington. She had asked her national security team to stay in close contact with the U.S. government, Congress and both political parties at all levels.

When addressing a question on the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine, Tsai said that her government had made progress in obtaining vaccines, and that the public should not be concerned.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play