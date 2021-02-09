A Chinese activist and critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping has been forcibly admitted to a mental institution for the third time and is expected to remain confined until 2022, according to a dissident artist.

Dong Yaoqiong, 31, was kept in a mental hospital on two previous occasions, after she livestreamed herself splashing ink on a portrait of Xi in 2018, an act that drew her the moniker “Ink Girl.”

The artist, Hua Yong, told Apple Daily that he was reliably informed of her third incarceration, but did not want to disclose further details. He earlier tweeted that Dong was taken to Zhuzhou No. 3 Hospital in Hunan province on Saturday.

Hua said that Dong tweeted insults about Xi and his wife in January, and he believed this was one of the reasons Dong had been detained again.

She would unlikely be released until after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in 2022, he said. The congress is held every five years.

The artist said that the latest detention might be related to a confrontation between the United States and China on human rights issues. He believed that China could arrest more political dissidents in order to increase its bargaining power.

Last November, a video of Dong surfaced, in which she accused the authorities of placing her under an alternative form of surveillance by assigning her to work at a local government department.

“Even if I am trapped for the rest of my life, I will accept my fate,” she said in the video, adding that she would not fear forced hospitalization.

“I no longer want a life like this. I’d rather just die. Under such intensive surveillance, I cannot take it anymore. I am on the verge of breaking down,” she said in tears.

“What have I done wrong? Did I break the law? Or is there an actual problem with my mental health?” she asked, stressing that she was a normal person.

Dong’s Twitter account is inaccessible.

