Religious workers are headed for stronger regulatory supervision that exhorts them to love China, support the leadership of the Communist Party and not disrupt ethnic unity or divide the state.

The rights, obligations and acceptable conduct of religious personnel operating in mainland China are detailed across seven chapters, containing 51 articles, in a document issued by the State Administration for Religious Affairs on Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice website shows. The administrative measures will take effect on May 1.

Article 3 of the document states that religious personnel should love the country, uphold the Communist Party leadership, support the system of socialism, abide by the constitution, laws, rules and regulations, practice the core values of socialism, hold fast to China’s religious independence from other jurisdictions, adhere to the sinicization of religions, and maintain national and ethnic unity, religious harmony and social stability.

Religious workers are to guide their members in observing the law and loving the country, according to article 6.

Article 12 lists out multiple activities that they must not do, such as allowing themselves to be “manipulated by external forces” and accepting teaching assignments by foreign religious organizations without approval.

Acts of terrorism that endanger national security or public safety, promote, support or sponsor religious extremism, damage ethnic unity or split the country are also no-go areas.

The selection of Catholic bishops is singled out for regulation in article 16. It specifies that all appointments must be approved and ordained by the Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China, and then reported to the religious affairs administration for record purposes.

Principal personnel of religious venues will be subject to an appointment system that restricts their term to between three and five years.

Under the measures, the administration is to set up a data bank of religious workers, while local governments should keep a record and update basic information about those operating in their territory, including any awards or punishments handed to them.

