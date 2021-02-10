Countries around the world should try to help and save individual Hong Kong people as freedom in their city “continues to die a painful death,” writes an American political writer who is a former special assistant to the late United States president Ronald Reagan.

Under strangulation by a national security law imposed last year, Hong Kong was operating much like other Chinese cities and the U.S. could do little to reverse the situation, said Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at American think tank Cato Institute.

“Prisoners and their families need financial assistance. The plight of those targeted by the regime should be publicized. Defendants need legal representation,” Bandow wrote in an article, entitled “Hong Kong can’t be saved. Hongkongers can,” published in Foreign Policy magazine on Monday.

He urged companies, universities and governments to welcome Hong Kong applicants, students, and immigrants seeking freedom. “Beijing’s loss is the West’s gain,” he said, as draining talent from Hong Kong would make China pay a cost while other nations benefited at its expense.

Bandow brought up calls made earlier by self-exiled Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law and American writer Patricia Pan Connor for the European Union to kill an investment deal finalized with China late last year.

He was of the view that “targeted sanctions are a moral vanity.”

“Denying [Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie] Lam a bank account, though emotionally pleasing, did not cause Beijing to back down nor will refusing to sign an investment agreement,” he continued.

There were benefits to using certain sanctions, but “it won’t move the needle in Beijing.” The U.S. could broadly cut off Hong Kong entirely; however, Bandow believed that it would hurt Hongkongers a lot more than the Beijing government. Driving China over the cliff would achieve nothing except to elicit tightened controls from the country in response, he argued.

“The best hope for improved human rights is change from within China, not pressure from outside. An isolated China, under siege from abroad, is likely to be both more repressive and dangerous,” he said.

Bandow suggested increasing information flow to the Chinese people without inflaming nationalist sentiments, and rendering help to Hong Kong democracy advocates, which would be remembered by both Hongkongers and people who were silenced in mainland China.

The city’s “loss of autonomy is too obvious to disguise or wish away,” he said. “Certainly, the old Hong Kong is dead.

“The territory will be politically no freer than Beijing or any other Chinese city … while Hongkongers can be rescued, Hong Kong by itself cannot.”

