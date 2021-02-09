Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday took over the hosting of an annual summit with Central and Eastern Europe from Premier Li Keqiang, as Beijing sought stronger relations with the region to counter Western blockades.

This marks the first time a Chinese president has hosted the summit on Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries since 2012. Previous meetings had been hosted or attended by the premiers, Li and his predecessor Wen Jiabao.

Observers said that having Xi play host this year was a step-up in Beijing’s protocols. The aim was to bring the bloc of 17 European countries closer to China in order to tackle blockades initiated by the United States and its Western allies, they said.

Still, some of the member countries did not send their senior leaders, such as Xi and Li’s counterparts in Lithuania and Estonia, according to media reports. China’s official Xinhua news agency, reporting on the virtual meeting, did not give details about how many countries took part or the rankings of officials in attendance.

On Tuesday, Xi suggested to European officials that cooperation with China would help maintain their countries’ vitality. He said such cooperation should be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality and be free from the influence of any additional political terms.

The Chinese president praised Central and Eastern Europe as one of the first regions to study his Belt and Road Initiative. He urged countries in the region to embrace wider room for cooperation created by China’s continual growth and opening-up policy. Internally, China was pushing for more open regulatory frameworks and building a more international business environment, he said.

Xi also sought to promote Chinese-developed vaccines for COVID-19, saying Serbia had secured one million doses while Hungary was working with drug manufacturers in China. He said China would actively consider any other interested countries.

On trade, Xi offered to import US$170 billion worth of goods from Central and Eastern Europe in the next five years, during which the amount of agricultural imports from the region would also double.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play