At least a dozen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are willing to contest in Hong Kong’s upcoming legislative election despite the recent curtailment of the city’s political freedom, the chair of the city’s flagship pro-democracy political party said on Tuesday.

Democratic Party chair Lo Kin-hei’s comments came after Hong Kong police arrested more than 50 pro-democracy politicians last month, including seven Democratic Party members, on suspicion of subverting the state power, a crime punishable by life imprisonment under the national security law.

Hong Kong’s legislative election — which had been scheduled for November last year — was abruptly postponed by the city’s leader Carrie Lam for at least a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s pro-democracy camp then resigned en masse after Beijing ousted four of its sitting members with immediate effect, which the camp termed the “death knell of Hong Kong’s democracy fight.”

Politicians, however, should take more responsibility at the moment, Lo said, adding that 15 party members had already expressed their willingness to participate in the Legislative Council election, which might take place in November this year. He felt gratified by the bond within the party, he said.

“Right now, when many people can’t speak up because of fear,” he said, “we, as a longstanding political party in Hong Kong, have to continue to voice out what we think is true.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play