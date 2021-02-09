The coronavirus behind COVID-19 was “extremely unlikely” to have leaked from a laboratory, and the possibility did not require further study, the head of a World Health Organization investigative team said in China on Tuesday.

WHO virus expert Peter Ben Embarek told a press briefing that the evidence was insufficient to determine the coronavirus had spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan before December 2019.

Researchers were looking into bats as a natural reservoir for the virus, but it was unlikely that the bats were present in Wuhan, said Embarek, who was leading a mission in the city to trace the origins of COVID-19.

He concluded that the nearly month-long investigation did not dramatically change the overall understanding of the pandemic.

Embarek also floated the idea of “cold chain” transmission, meaning that the virus could have been passed on by the transport and trading of frozen food. The possibility warranted further study, he said.

Beijing had propagated the “cold chain” theory in recent months, with authorities eager to blame imported food packaging as a source of the coronavirus.

Liang Wannian, head of the Chinese team, supported the theory at the same press conference, saying that studies showed the virus “can be carried long-distance on cold chain products.”

The coronavirus could have been circulating in other areas before it was identified in Wuhan, Liang said, adding that nothing indicated it was being transmitted in the population before the outbreak in late 2019.

The Tuesday press conference was postponed by nearly two hours. Embarek and his teammates arrived in Wuhan on Jan. 14 after a substantial delay, and visited key locations such as the Huanan seafood market, the site of the first known COVID-19 cluster, as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play