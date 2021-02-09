Hong Kong graduates of Canadian universities can now apply for a new three-year work permit, Canada said in response to Beijing’s recent crackdown on the former British colony’s liberties.

“This public policy will allow for the issuance of open work permits to eligible residents of Hong Kong, whether they are in Canada or abroad, for a period of up to three years,” Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement. “Eligible family members may also be issued an open work permit.”

The scheme is open to holders of both the Hong Kong SAR passport and the British National (Overseas) passport, and they must be at least 18 years old and have completed a Canadian post-secondary diploma within the past five years, or foreign degrees equivalent to Canadian education.

Aspiring applicants must also apply for the program before Feb. 7, 2023.

“The evisceration of Hong Kong’s freedoms demands a coordinated response, including sanctions, diplomacy and a lifeboat policy,” said Hong Kong’s last governor, Chris Patten. “This is why Canada’s decision to roll out a young talents scheme is to be welcomed.”

British non-governmental organization Hong Kong Watch added that two other Canadian policies will also come into effect later this year. They include providing naturalization channels for Hong Kong people with one year or more of local work experience, and enabling Hong Kong residents with a Canadian diploma to apply for permanent residency in the country.

