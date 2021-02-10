The power of China’s economic sanctions has been greatly overestimated, the Taiwan-friendly mayor of Prague says, adding that he has not suffered “any personal cost.”

Zdenek Hrib said he was unafraid of retaliation for his support of Taiwan and Tibet, believing that speaking out against human rights violations was more important than economic gains, according to an interview given to Czech think tank Sinopsis and cited by Taiwan’s Central News Agency. He described China as an unreliable business partner.

With the Czech Republic’s experience of transitioning to democracy, the country would become the partner of people who sought freedom and democracy. It would not be one that made remarks like calling Tibet’s spiritual leader Dalai Lama an “unnecessary complication for business,” Hrib said.

Prague was a free, open and progrssive city, and he was delighted to represent such values, Hrib said. His stance and actions would not raise any attention if more people spoke up to oppose dictatorship and human rights abuses, the mayor said.

Hrib was part of a group of almost 90 people from the Czech Republic who visited Taiwan, led by Senate President Milos Vystrcil. Beijing had vowed to retaliate, but Hrib said he did not feel that he had suffered any personal cost.

Beijing’s most damaging act was to cancel an order for 11 Czech pianos, which were later purchased by a Czech businessperson and donated to local schools. It was obvious that China’s business power in the country was very much overestimated, he said.

The Velvet revolution in 1989 ended Soviet rule in the Czech Republic. On March 10 every year, hundreds of towns would raise the Tibetan flag to observe Tibetan Uprising Day and commemorate the 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. After Hrib was elected Prague mayor in 2018, his city hall resumed the raising of the flag on the day as well.

