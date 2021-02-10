Sensitive Chinese subjects that got an airing on American social media app Clubhouse in the space of a week before government censors moved in were about Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and the June 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, Apple Daily learned.

Dubbed an “online oasis,” Clubhouse was particularly popular in mainland China as it provided a rare chance for thousands of Chinese people to freely discuss any topic, even typically well-censored issues, in the app’s audio chat rooms.

Users relished being able to listen to and take part in loosely moderated conversations, before mainland Chinese authorities wised up to what was going on and blocked out the invite-only platform this week, including by taking down all invitation codes that were selling on e-commerce website Taobao.

One of the chat rooms the app is hosting is named “Politically Incorrect Reporters,” set up some time ago among Taiwanese political journalists. Participants later started talking about Hong Kong politics, such as the causes of anti-extradition bill protests in 2019 and whether the protesters should have avoided resorting to violence. The identity issue of Hongkongers was also discussed.

Sunny Cheung, a democracy activist in self-exile, joined the chat. A fellow participant, who introduced herself as a Chinese woman resident in Japan for more than 20 years, believed that economic problems were behind the demonstrations. Young people in Hong Kong were unable to afford expensive properties, she said, adding that any form of violence was unacceptable.

Other participants of the chat responded by saying that Hongkongers had been using peaceful means for a long time to express political demands, but their voices had gone unheard by the government. Due to police brutality, the people had to protect themselves with violence, some of the participants said.

Another discussion topic revolved around the late Dr Li Wenliang, the Wuhan whistleblower who raised an alarm about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Clubhouse user Lai Fu opened a chat room to commemorate Li last Saturday, exactly a year after he died of COVID-19, and other users paid tribute to the Chinese doctor.

Li’s comment that “a healthy society should not have only one voice” had struck a chord in many people, Lai Fu told Apple Daily. Clubhouse users in the chat talked about freedom of speech and shared their own experiences of being told to shut up.

“They believed that after Li died, everyone had the responsibility to voice out. They decided to post news about the pandemic and other social issues on the internet, but their accounts were closed down as a result,” Lai Fu said.

The most direct enemy of free speech was not the government or censorship, but “the many people around you telling you that there is no absolute free speech,” Lai Fu quoted a chat room participant as saying.

One female user admitted that she started self-censorship and, over time, became unable to express herself or write anything without screening her own words, Lai Fu said.

Other sensitive subjects circulating in the Clubhouse app included China’s mass detention of Uighurs, its treatment of the Tibetans, and the June 4 massacre. The topics drew Hongkongers, local and overseas Uighurs, and Han Chinese in Xinjiang and other parts of mainland China to join the chats, Apple Daily learned.

Participants in mainland China showed concern about Xinjiang and Tibet, but because of a lack of information, they wondered whether incidents depicted in foreign media were true or exaggerated.

Chinese authorities put an end to the open speculation by banning the Clubhouse app on Monday.

