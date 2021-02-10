At least eight employees of the Social Welfare Department tendered their resignations last month, before a government deadline for civil servants to formally declare allegiance to Hong Kong and the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

The figure included four social workers. It was equivalent to nearly 20% of the total who quit in 2020, and also represented a sharp rise from the average across the previous nine months.

Thirty-one people resigned between April and December last year, including 10 social workers, figures from the department showed.

Looming ahead is a deadline at the end of February for all 180,000 Hong Kong civil servants to sign a declaration pledging their loyalty. Failure to do so may result in dismissal, the government says.

Among the January resignations were at least one assistant social welfare officer each from Tai Po and North District, and two officers from Kwun Tong, according to sources familiar with the matter.

One of the social workers who left compensated the government more than HK$100,000 (US$12,900) in order to secure an immediate release from the job, Apple Daily learned. Social workers of the department are required to give a three-month notice if they want to terminate the contract.

Official figures showed that 44 people resigned from the department in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

It was understood that many social workers in the department had not made up their minds whether to sign the declaration.

It was hard to guess the reasons for the high turnover rate, but some colleagues were looking to migrate, said Leung Kin-hung, chairperson of the Social Work Officer Grade Branch at the Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants’ Association.

The turnover rate in the department was rather high, said Leung Chau-ting, chairperson of the Hong Kong Federation of Civil Service Unions, commenting on the figures.

He said the union had received many enquiries from members on early retirement and arrangements to be made during the three-month notice period if they declined to sign the declaration.

Civil servants who planned to resign were worried about the legal responsibility they might have to bear after signing the declaration, as well as restrictions to be imposed on them, he said.

Former lawmaker Fernando Cheung said that the core values of social workers were justice, protection of the vulnerable and basic human rights.

Social workers tended to worry about threats to the growth, safety and freedom of the next generation in the city; however, under the city’s national security law, even the use of words could be criminalized, he said.

“We are all concerned about the far-reaching impact of the oath taking,” Cheung said.

