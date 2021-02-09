Mainland Chinese publisher Geng Xiaonan was on Tuesday jailed for three years on a guilty plea to running an illicit business, a charge she drew after supporting a detained professor critical of Beijing.

Geng’s husband, Qin Zhen, was sentenced to two and a half years, suspended for three years, over the same charge in the Beijing Haidian People’s Court.

Geng, 46, had admitted to the offense and claimed responsibility for all decision-making at a publishing company run by the couple.

In mitigation, she told the court that she had no previous criminal record and no real intention to commit a crime. No one suffered any actual losses stemming from her action, she said.

The couple were detained in September on suspicion of running an illicit business and formally arrested in October. Officials said that up to 200,000 illegal book titles were found at their publishing company.

The arrests followed Geng’s public support of former Tsinghua University professor Xu Zhangrun, a bold critic of the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping, while the legal scholar was under detention.

Before Tuesday’s proceedings began, several police vehicles and scores of police officers maintained tight security outside the Beijing court, Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Some of Geng’s close friends, including Tsinghua sociology professor Guo Yuhua, arrived outside the court but were all barred from attending the hearing, according to RTHK and independent mainland journalist Gao Yu.

Gao said Geng had no choice but to plead guilty in an attempt for a lenient penalty, such as a jail term of below five years, and to spare her husband and two publishing factories from legal liabilities.

The charge she faced could have resulted in more than five years behind bars, Gao added.

