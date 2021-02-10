A radio host in Hong Kong who allegedly made remarks with “seditious intent” would be remanded in custody until May, after he was denied bail in court on Wednesday.

“Giggs” Wan Yiu-sing, 52, appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court to face four counts of seditious intent under colonial-era laws. The host of online radio D100 was earlier admitted to hospital and absent from a Monday hearing.

The charges against him concern comments aired on radio from August to October last year that are said to incite hatred and contempt of the government, and to cause discontent and dissatisfaction among Hongkongers.

Prosecutors claimed that Wan endangered national security four times, Apple Daily learned.

The first count alleged that on Aug. 8, he expressed a wish to see Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her family dead after the United States imposed sanctions on Lam and other officials.

The second alleged that on Aug. 15, Wan blatantly suggested others use force to achieve illegal objectives by urging Hongkongers to learn from the Ukranian revolution.

According to the third count, Wan displayed hatred of the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese governments on Sept. 6 when he criticized China’s Communist Party and claimed that people in Hong Kong and Inner Mongolia should be independent ethnic groups.

Under the fourth count, he inappropriately criticized the Chinese regime on Oct. 10 by negatively depicting the national flag.

The prosecution told the court on Wednesday that police would need more time to go through a large number of recordings, speeches and financial documents. It objected to Wan’s bail application by citing a Court of Final Appeal decision on Tuesday that rejected bail for Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in a national security case.

Chief Magistrate Victor So, one of the judges designated to handle national security cases, refused Wan’s bail and ordered him to stay in custody until the next hearing, set for May 10. So said that it was possible for Wan to carry out more acts endangering national security if he was released on bail, or to jump bail altogether.

In the public gallery of the court, retired Hong Kong bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen, several pro-democracy activists from the League of Social Democrats and Wan’s daughter shouted his name to show their support. The radio host appeared teary and responded to them by indicating a heart shape with his hands.

Meanwhile, some of the 55 democracy activists who were arrested early last month over their roles in an informal primary in July last year had their bail extended to April on Wednesday.

One of them, Occupy Central co-founder and legal scholar Benny Tai, told reporters that he felt unsafe about talking too much in public because “Hong Kong has changed a lot.” He called on Hongkongers to stay strong to go through the difficult times.

