A soldier of China’s Hong Kong garrison became the butt of jokes online after state media praised him for losing 44 pounds in four months of training.

Chinese internet users ridiculed a new promotional video from China Central Television that hailed his “encouraging” transformation and awarded him a “star of improvement.”

The soldier, Zhao Yi, was seen performing pull-ups and weight exercises in the video, posted on the Twitter-like Weibo account of CCTV’s military channel.

Zhao declared on the clip that if he could not even manage his own weight, he could hardly take control of his fate. In order to become a warrior, he must first overcome his shortcomings, he added.

The soldier was said to be weighing 190 jin (209 pounds) when he enlisted, and lost 40 jin after four months.

Netizens were doubtful of the story. One of them wondered how Zhao could have passed the physical tests, and whether any corruption was involved.

He could have been enlisted to encourage obese people to work out, a second person wrote.

Some defended Zhao by saying that if he was six feet tall, he might still be within “normal weight” based on his body mass index.

