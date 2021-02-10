Dozens of people converged this week outside China’s embassies in Turkey and Kazakhstan, demanding news of missing family members whom they feared were being interned at Chinese reeducation camps.

Anti-Chinese sentiment is flaring up in Central Asia over China’s treatment of Uighurs and Kazakhs in its territory.

On Tuesday, scores of Uighurs assembled 300 meters away from Beijing’s mission in the Turkish capital of Ankara and appealed for international attention on ethnic cleansing in China.

They held up photographs of relatives whom they claimed disappeared months ago. Police officers stopped reporters from covering the event and took away at least four protesters.

Uighurs outside China are worried that a Sino-Turkish extradition pact signed in 2017 will send those who fled from Xinjiang to Turkey back to the country. China’s top legislative body officially approved the agreement late last year, but the Turkish parliament had not yet ratified it.

In Kazakhstan, the Chinese embassy in Almaty had been witnessing protests staged by Kazakhs for a number of days.

One of the activists, Baibolat Kunbolat, on Feb. 2 held up a photo of his younger brother, whom he said had been caught in Xinjiang. “Today is the 1,049th day,” he announced, according to a five-minute clip of the protest site posted on Facebook.

Police arrested Kunbolat and later released him. The man joined a protest with other Kazakhs again on Tuesday. He was arrested for allegedly leading an illegal assembly and would be detained for 10 days.

Serikzhan Bilash, an ethnic Kazakh originally from Xinjiang and a naturalized citizen of Kazakhstan, told Apple Daily on Wednesday that an anti-China wave was on the rise in Central Asian countries to oppose the Communist Party’s use of brutality on his people.

Bilash heads Ata-Jurt Eriktileri, a group that campaigns for greater awareness of ethnic Kazakhs held in Xinjiang detention camps.

He said that the Beijing government had been conducting mass arrests of Kazakhs in Xinjiang. Authorities confiscated their passports and restricted their communication on instant messaging platforms WeChat or QQ, prohibiting their contact with Kazakhs outside China, he said.

The Communist Party was expanding its influence in Kazakhstan in various areas, including public discourse, media and finance, and had infiltrated the government at various levels, Bilash told Apple Daily. Kazakhs were very unhappy about Chinese people setting up companies and buying property on a large scale in the country, he said.

Bilash further said the Almaty government deliberately allowed supporters of Beijing to smear or threaten Kazakhs who resisted Chinese brutality, as it believed that by glorifying policies of Communist China, it could keep under control Kazakhs whose relatives were detained in Xinjiang camps.

