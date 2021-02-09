The new head of the Hong Kong Bar Association has dismissed calls by a Beijing loyalist for his resignation as unfair, as he vowed to continue with his job in the wake of strong support expressed for him amid all-out attacks from the pro-Beijing camp.

Amid Beijing loyalists’ ongoing attacks, former chief executive Leung Chun-ying on Tuesday renewed calls for Paul Harris to resign from the association, saying the barrister’s political background in Britain made him a “ridiculous” choice for the job.

Questioning Harris’ loyalty to Hong Kong, Leung said the lawyer’s experience as an Oxford City councilor and a member of the Liberal Democrats in the United Kingdom had compromised his role as the head of the Hong Kong bar.

Harris has been under fire from pro-Beijing media outlets and politicians, as well as mainland Chinese officials in charge of Hong Kong affairs after he expressed concerns about the national security law imposed by Beijing last year.

In response to Leung’s criticisms, Harris told Apple Daily that the former Hong Kong leader’s claims were neither objective, fair nor accurate. His experience as a British city councilor and his role as a Liberal Democrats member constituted no conflicts with his current job, Harris said.

The Hong Kong bar association had known about his previous councilor background before electing him as the new chairperson last month, Harris said. The association were also aware during the nomination stage that he had resigned from Oxford City Council, he said.

Harris added that he had been moved by people who showed their strong support for him after being singled out by Beijing loyalists. “These expressions of support have strengthened my resolve to do the best I can for Hong Kong during my term as bar chairman,” he said.

Harris first qualified as a lawyer in the United Kingdom in 1976. He started practicing in Hong Kong in 1993 and was appointed senior counsel in 2006. He was also the first chair of the Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales and the founding chair of the Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor.

