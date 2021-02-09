Hong Kong television channel Phoenix TV underwent abrupt leadership changes that saw the departure of its leader as well as his family members who held key company positions.

The pro-Beijing broadcaster will replace founder and chief executive Liu Changle, 69, with two mainland Chinese executives with strong ties to China’s state media and the government’s propaganda department.

News of the management moves emerged on Monday. It was reportedly related to financial troubles plaguing one of the television company’s subsidiaries, the financial services platform Phoenix Finance.

An employee of Phoenix TV told Apple Daily that the change had been sudden, as Liu had been speaking in his capacity as chief executive just days ago, at the annual general meeting held on Feb. 1.

Phoenix Finance’s money woes were already apparent on Sept. 30, when it issued a statement to stop online lending services. Around 70,000 investors were subsequently unable to access funds totalling 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion). Irate investors have held protests outside the company’s headquarters to demand repayment.

The financial services platform, founded by Liu in 2014, was headed by his son-in-law He Xin. It benefited from the rise of online financial services in mainland China.

Under the personnel changes, Phoenix TV will be led by former journalists Xu Wei and Sun Yusheng. Xu was from the Shanghai government’s publicity department, while Sun had a long career at China’s state television CCTV.

Liu was also formerly a journalist, with the state-owned Central People’s Broadcasting Station. He used to hold the rank of colonel in the People’s Liberation Army.

After the scandal broke, Phoenix TV appeared to distance itself from its financial services subsidiary and removed mentions of the platform on its website. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 1996, Phoenix TV is a privately owned company with headquarters in mainland China and Hong Kong. Despite its quasi-independent status, it has close ties to Chinese authorities.

