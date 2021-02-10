Dessert tarts designed with a protest theme mysteriously disappeared from a bakery located inside Taiwanese lifestyle and bookstore chain Eslite and were put back after half an hour, baffling the confectionery owner.

The pro-democracy bakery, BYJ, said that the three chocolate and nut tarts were written with the words “Sick Carrie Lam” or “Trip and Die,” or carried a design of a police officer firing a gun. An Eslite employee removed the three sweets after their shop closed at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 and later returned them.

Eslite admitted that a staffer had taken the tarts without permission and would be penalized. The bookstore failed to give a reason for it.

The bakery owner, known only as Jay, said the whole episode was extremely absurd.

“Is it because of our stance, or Hongkongers’ opinions? Are we not allowed to produce things that are not advantageous to the Eslite business?” she asked.

Each tart sells for HK$76 (US$9.80) and is stored unlocked in a glass display fridge. Eslite later paid for the desserts without answering further questions from the bakery owner.

Jay said she was concerned that the move was politically motivated and the political stances of retailers were being monitored. She criticized the bookstore management for not contacting the bakery directly, as she had learned of the problem from a neighboring shop that saw it happen.

The bakery had previously sold tarts written with “Hongkongers hang in there!” and had never run into trouble, Jay added.

The incident also made her worry about food safety and contamination of her sweets. Jay said that Eslite had yet to give a satisfactory explanation. She had lost faith in the bookstore and was in talks to end her lease early.

After the incident was made public, Jay said, pro-government people harassed her business by turning up at the store and reprimanding her for writing “vulgar words” on her tarts.

Click here for Chinese version

