China’s vice foreign minister on Tuesday rejected the labeling of the country’s officials as “wolf warriors,” instead calling foreign countries who smeared China “evil wolves.”

The vice minister, Qin Gang, said that some countries and people had been recklessly slandering China with baseless claims.

“I am afraid that the term ‘wolf warriors’ is not good enough to describe them. These are out-and-out ‘evil wolves’,” he said in reply to a German reporter at a regular press briefing.

The question from the reporter was whether Chinese officials and media outlets were engaging in aggressive “wolf warrior” diplomacy when they recently claimed that COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer had led to some deaths.

Qin denied spreading false information or rumors, saying the Chinese officials and media were merely “citing foreign media reports.”

He also said Chinese diplomats had to stand up and say no to “crazy attacks” from foreign countries. It was different from getting tough on them, Qin said.

A pro-China propaganda network was found to be using millions of fake YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts to circulate false information to defend the Chinese response to the pandemic and discredit United States efforts, according to an investigative report this month by American social media research firm Graphika.

The report named China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian and a number of Chinese ambassadors as among those who propagated false claims posted by the network.

