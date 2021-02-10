SF Holding, one of China’s largest courier companies and the operator of SF Express, announced plans to take over billionaire Robert Kuok’s Kerry Logistics.

The Chinese courier, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, is planning a HK$17.6 billion (US$2.3 billion) deal to acquire 51.8% of Kerry Logistics. If the deal goes through, Kerry Logistics will remain a Hong Kong-listed company but shares owned by the public will shrink from 25% to 15%.

The deal is still awaiting approvals from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the Hong Kong exchange, China’s National Development and Reform Commission as well as mainland government departments dealing with anti-monopoly regulations.

SF Express Chairperson Wang Wei said discussions with Kerry Logistics Chair Kuok Khoon Hua had gone on for three to four years. Current market competition and the international environment may have helped speed up negotiations, although there were still kinks to be ironed out before the deal is complete, Wang said.

Wang said the businesses of Kerry Logistics and SF Express had overlap in mainland China. He hoped to use the Kerry brand name in the future to expand into the international arena.

Kerry Logistics also plans to sell some assets worth HK$13.5 billion and aims to sell its Taiwan business to its parent company, Kerry Holdings, for NT$4.5 billion (US$161 million), according to details related to SF Holding’s acquisition.

Wang is listed by the Hurun Report as being the fourth richest person in China. He was born in Shanghai and at 7 years old moved to Hong Kong, where he finished his studies and started his business before bringing it back to mainland China. His courier business started by delivering letters and parcels in the Pearl River Delta region and later expanded nationwide into a HK$500 billion business. It became a listed company in Shenzhen in 2017.

