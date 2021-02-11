Undersecretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Andy Chan has announced his resignation due to health reasons, which is due to take effect from February 28.

The 48-year-old has a family history of cardiovascular disease, and suffers from high blood pressure which increased his chances of stroke, Apple Daily has learned.

Chan does not hold a foreign passport, has no plans to move to another country and does not have a new job, sources told Apple Daily.

He entered the government as an administrative officer in 1994 and had worked in various departments, before becoming the deputy secretary for transport and housing. He was appointed in his current role in August 2017.

When he became undersecretary, he revealed that former Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip had invited him into the team. Chan said at the time that he felt he was suitable for the role, and hoped the press would report more positive news so there would not be too much negative energy in society.When Chan attended a meeting of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in Geneva in August 2018, fellow attendee and former lawmaker Emily Lau criticized his “disappointing” performance. Chan also reportedly took a vacation in France during the trip.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang thanked Chan for his contribution during his tenure, and wished him a healthy and happy life.

Chan is not married and owns a property in Tai Po where he lives, according to a declaration of interests made last July. He shared the ownership of the property with another person.

It was the second resignation since the new requirement for officials to take oaths of loyalty. Last month, the political assistant to the Secretary for Home Affairs Jade Lai resigned to care for family members. She is moving to Singapore with her family.

Chan recently told his friends that his health has turned for the worse, as he gets tired easily and would sometimes faint, Apple Daily has learned. His unstable blood pressure did not improve despite seeking medical help frequently. His family was worried about a stroke or a heart attack, after Deputy Director of Social Welfare Lam Ka-tai recently died of a stroke.

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting said Chan was an official who would communicate with the opposition, and listened to their opinions on the details of policies. Chan was one of the best undersecretaries with the capability to execute, he said.

Lam said he was surprised about Chan’s health and sent his regards. There would be many “patriots” who would be keen to take Chan’s job, he said.

