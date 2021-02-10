Hong Kong television channel Phoenix TV announced on Wednesday that it was considering new candidates for chief executive, amid the reported departure of its current chief and board chairperson Liu Changle.

The pro-Beijing broadcaster did not confirm if Liu was indeed leaving. In a notice, it merely said no decision had been made yet and that the changes might not happen. The company wanted to separate the roles of chief executive and chair of the board, which prompted the search for candidates, it said.

Phoenix TV’s share price went up by 31.4% on the same day, closing at HK$0.71, the highest since July 2019. The stock has roughly doubled in value since the beginning of the year.

The Office of the Communications Authority, Hong Kong’s regulatory body, told Apple Daily that it had not received any notification from Phoenix TV regarding major personnel changes.

Under the Broadcasting Ordinance, a television channel licensee needs to notify the authority of “any change of directors or principal officers” within seven days of the change taking place.

News of the managerial shake-up emerged on Monday, with reports of the founder Liu being replaced by two mainland Chinese executives with ties to China’s state media and the government’s propaganda department. Family members of Liu who held key company positions were also said to be out.

The rumored reshuffling has been attributed to the funding woes of Phoenix Finance, a subsidiary which went bust last year and has become a target of investor protests.

An investor surnamed Wu told Apple Daily that he had lent about 470,000 yuan (US$73,000) to Phoenix Finance and earned 16,000 yuan in interest, with more interest payments totaling 22,000 yuan still pending.

However, investors like Wu found out last year that they were unable to cash out. Around 70,000 investors could not reclaim funds totalling 9.8 billion yuan.

Irate investors have swamped Phoenix TV’s headquarters in mainland China, though the company has tried to distance itself from its financial services subsidiary.

