2020 has seen some of Hong Kong’s darkest of times. As the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage across the world, the government’s refusal to shut its borders with China – the ground zero of COVID-19 – prompted wave after wave of outbreak, infecting thousands and killing hundreds of Hongkongers.

In a series of aggressive efforts to assert its authority following the 2019 pro-democracy movement, Beijing hammered the final nail in the coffin for Hong Kong’s autonomy by enforcing a draconian national security law in July. Apart from effectively silencing dissent, ousting elected lawmakers and forcing activists into exile, the sweeping legislation has triggered an unprecedented wave of emigration. 2020 has thrusted Hong Kong into an authoritarian era and aborted the “one country, two systems” principle 27 years before its expiry.

The year-long extension of social distancing measures has conveniently quelled protests and demonstrations, giving the authorities yet another excuse to conduct mass arbitrary arrests and prosecutions. At least 40 people have been accused of violating the national security law, including Jimmy Lai, democracy activist and founder of media group Next Digital.

Also on the chopping block were the city’s freedom of the press and of information. Three months after over 200 officers raided the newsroom of Apple Daily in August, Bao Choy, documentary producer at public broadcaster RTHK, was arrested and charged for conducting vehicle registration searches for an investigation into the Yuen Long mob attack in 2019. Pressure has been mounting on schools too, after teachers were stripped of license for discussing the notion of Hong Kong independence in teaching materials.

The worst, however, seems to be yet to come. Apply Daily takes a look back at some of the most monumental moments of Hong Kong during the turbulent year of 2020. Let us hope the best will come out of the worst, sooner than we think.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play