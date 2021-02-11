A gym run by a couple previously acquitted of rioting said they would rather shut down their business than force customers to use a government contact tracing app under new requirements.

The government announced on Wednesday that gyms could reopen next Thursday, but customers must use the LeaveHomeSafe app to trace contacts of COVID-19 patients, or register customers’ personal details.

The Wild Gym Fitness and Therapy in Sheung Wan said on Facebook that the new rule was unacceptable as it meant they would have to release data to the government if required.

The gym would not trade customers’ freedom for its own profit and would rather shut down next Thursday, it said. It would follow through with its demand of democracy and freedom, and would not become an “accomplice of tyranny,” it added.

The gym is operated by Henry Tong and Elaine To, who last July were cleared of rioting in 2019. They were fined HK$10,000 (US$1,290) for owning two walkie-talkies, after being convicted of possession of apparatus for radio communications without a licence.

The gym has been running for almost three years, with the couple leasing a 700 square foot space at around HK$30,000 per month until September. It has been forced to close for several times during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not face tough economic pressure, and To believed they could have survived the pandemic and recovered within a year.

The couple expected the government would push through its political mission in exchange for gyms to reopen, and decided ahead that they would not betray customers’ trust, To said.

It was sad to close as the gym was founded after their hard work, but their bottom line could not be crossed, he said.

