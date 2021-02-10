Workers have staged a protest outside the new Hong Kong house of Jack Ma, one of China’s richest men, to demand HK$30 million (US$3.87 million) in unpaid fees and wages.

Ma bought the property on 22 Barker Road on the Peak at HK$1.5 billion in 2015 and redeveloped it into a four-story house encompassing 12,680 square feet. Work on the house has been completed, and it has since entered the inspection stage.

But Paul Y. Engineering, the contractor responsible for the redevelopment, has yet to pay its subcontractors and workers HK$30 million in wages, material costs and other fees. The money has been owed since last August, according to a subcontractor identified as Chiu.

Paul Y. Engineering issued a HK$2.5 million check to a subcontractor last month, which was then divided between around 10 of its hired workers, Chiu said. The money was only enough to pay a month of the workers’ wages.

Some subcontractors have paid out of pocket for workers’ wages before receiving money from Paul Y. Engineering and, as a result, have no funds for themselves, Chiu said. Chiu has yet to receive HK$1 million from Paul Y. Engineering.

Workers protested last Tuesday, prompting Paul Y. Engineering to promise that it would pay up before the Lunar New Year on Friday, Chiu said. Traditionally, workers would receive extra pay ahead of the Lunar New Year as additional spending money during the festive season.

Paul Y. Engineering, however, has refused to make payments, saying that it has yet to complete the review of relevant documents. Subcontractors and workers protested again on Tuesday, with slogans slamming the firm as a “hideous company” that did not care about workers.

Apple Daily has sent inquiries to Paul Y. Engineering and Alibaba Group, the company Ma founded, but has yet to receive responses.

Ma’s house was previously the residence of the Belgian Consul General in Hong Kong before it was bought in 2002 by former PCCW Deputy Chairperson Francis Yuen for HK$160 million using an offshore company Alatini Group. The property was sold to Ma in 2015 at a record price in Hong Kong.

Ma has rarely been seen in public in the past three months since Alibaba and its affiliate, Ant Group, have been targets of investigations by regulators. He did not show up at Africa’s Business Heroes, an entrepreneurial competition his foundation organized for which he was a judge. He appeared in a video speech to rural teachers last month, but it was uncertain when the speech was recorded.

