Hong Kong’s top court has conceded that it had no power to invalidate any part of the city’s Beijing-imposed national security law in a move that a legal scholar has described as the judiciary diminishing its own power.

The Court of Final Appeal on Tuesday denied bail to Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, who has been charged with colluding with foreign forces under the national security law. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung and four other judges ruled that the lower court should not have granted bail to Lai in December.

Lai’s legal team has filed a fresh bail application, which will be heard on Feb. 18 at the High Court by Judge Anthea Pang.

Eric Cheung, principal law lecturer at the University of Hong Kong, said that the Court of Final Appeal did not rule out the possibility of bail under the national security law.

The top court acknowledged, however, that it had no authority to review any decision made by China’s lawmaking bodies — the National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee — if they adhered to Hong Kong’s Basic Law, Cheung said on a radio program.

Such an admission was tantamount to “giving away the power of the court,” Cheung added.

In its Tuesday ruling, Hong Kong’s top court said it had “decided that there is no power to hold any provision of the national security law to be unconstitutional or invalid as incompatible with the Basic Law and Bill of Rights.”

Under Hong Kong’s common law system, courts usually have the power to invalidate laws that are incompatible with the Basic Law — a procedure known as a constitutional review. However, provisions in the national security law “are not subject to review,” the judges wrote.

Executive Council member and barrister Ronny Tong defended the court’s decision, saying that all definitions of freedom and rights around the world are subservient to national security.

“There is no such thing as the freedom to harm national security. Freedom should not be used to harm others, including national security,” Tong said on a radio program.

Human rights protections still exist under the national security law, even though the law was not bound by the Basic Law or the Bill of Rights, he argued.

Courts will approach the question of bail differently for national security law cases but, in theory, defendants can still be granted bail, Tong said.

