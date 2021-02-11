Tencent confirmed that one of its top executives is being detained by Chinese authorities for “personal corruption,” following a report that linked the arrest to unauthorized leaking of information from the software giant’s social media apps to a former top law-enforcement official.

“The suspicion is over personal corruption, and not related to WeChat,” China’s most valuable listed company said in a statement.

Vice President Zheng Feng has been held since last year as part of an anti-graft investigation into former deputy public security chief Sun Lijun, the Wall Street Journal reported. Zheng allegedly handed over personal data collected by WeChat to Sun, who was placed under investigation early last year for violating Chinese Communist Party regulations.

Sun had served as China’s public security official overseeing Hong Kong, as well as one of the leading officials in charge of attempts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

Tencent said it has fired more than 100 employees in the past year over violations of the company’s internal policies, with more than 40 people reported to the authorities for suspected criminal offenses.

The arrest of Zheng comes as Beijing stages an unprecedented crackdown on its home-grown internet platforms, Reuters said, adding that any data protection breach will add to the already heightened regulatory scrutiny faced by tech companies after years of what it called a laissez-faire approach.

The case showed the central government’s strong determination to control the internet and access to its data, veteran China watcher and political commentator Johnny Lau said.

Beijing is also in the process of “half-communizing” private enterprises, he said.

After internet giant Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s fall from grace, Lau said Tencent may face similar problems. Beijing criticized Ma, blocked a world-beating initial public offering and hobbled several business ventures after Ma drew attention to problems at China’s state financial regulators.

“Even if [Tencent] fully cooperates with the state, they may still run into the same issues,” said Lau, if the government deems the business to be too powerful.

Tencent’s founder and president Ma Huateng is not involved in the investigation.

However, Ma was ostentatiously missing from the Two Sessions, China’s annual national parliamentary meetings. His absence fueled speculation it was related to Zhang’s involvement in the graft case. Zhang had already been detained by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, with a handful of other Tencent top management also asked to assist in the investigation. Sources said that Zhang worked as the go-between with political departments and Tencent.

Not a lot is known about Zhang. Online searches show that he graduated from North China University of Technology in Beijing, with a major in engineering management. He also has a master’s in law from Beijing University, with a specialization in jurisprudence and economic law. He had previously worked at the state-owned China Electronics Corp. He also held roles at the Chinese Communist Party’s Organization Department as well as the government’s human resources department.

While there have been no official statements regarding this case, the news may still affect Tencent’s shares, cautioned Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist from Everbright Sun Hung Kai. For now, the market is still looking good and most shareholders seem to be holding on to their stock, he said. Tencent closed 0.5% lower on Thursday at HK$757.

