The popular online game platform Steam has launched a trial version in mainland China, but only a tiny portion of its vast game collection is available and players are subject to strict censorship rules.

The Chinese Steam platform’s beta version, launched on Tuesday, left many mainland players frustrated as it had only slightly more than 50 game titles, most of which were developed by Chinese firms or small independent companies.

Although some popular titles, such as Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Gujian 3, were available, the Chinese Steam’s collection fell far short of its international version, which had some 30,000 titles even back in 2019.

One game not included on the mainland platform is the Taiwan-developed Devotion, which contains a controversial reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

All games must be approved by Chinese officials before being made available on Steam’s mainland platform and users have to register with their real names.

Those who already have accounts on Steam’s international version can use the same login details for the mainland platform, but they will have no access to games that were purchased on the international version.

Steam’s mainland platform also carries official warnings against addictive gaming and notices about restrictions for users under the age of 18, including permitted play durations and the maximum amount of money they can spend on games.

Some mainland players expressed concerns about the possibility of losing all their purchases and game access on the international version. They wrote on social media that Chinese authorities might eventually ban the international version after the official launch of Steam’s mainland platform.

The new platform was hailed, however, across the strait by gamers in Taiwan, who commented that mainland players should show their patriotism by sticking to the mainland version.

