A group of Hong Kong government-appointed medical experts gave a China-made COVID-19 vaccine the green light despite still waiting on more data from its manufacturer, as the city looked to loosen social distancing restrictions after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Advisory Panel on COVID-19 Vaccines unanimously deemed the safety and efficacy of Sinovac Biotech’s vaccines to be satisfactory. The panel made the decision during its Wednesday meeting but requested Sinovac still provide more data and information, including on post-injection antibodies and possible complications.

The government also indicated that some social distancing measures may be loosened from Feb. 18, including allowing restaurant dine-in services to run until 10 p.m. and for each table to have up to four people. Sports and entertainment facilities are also set to reopen if the pandemic is stabilized, according to the government. However, Hongkongers who want to use the facilities must register for the health code phone app.

The panel’s chairperson, Wallace Lau, said that data provided from the first and second clinical trials showed that Sinovac’s vaccine was suitable for people from different groups. Third-phase clinical data, which included findings from Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia, examined the vaccine’s efficacy and also side effects, and results were also found to be satisfactory, Lau said.

Lau said the panel was still waiting on data regarding the difference in efficacy between administering the vaccine shots 14 days apart and 28 days apart as well as the side effects and complications after the injections. The panel will reconvene in 14 days at the earliest, and discussion results will be handed to the government.

Sinovac’s data seemed to indicate that people who took their two shots 28 days apart had higher levels of antibodies compared to those who took their shots 14 days apart, according to panel member David Hui, adding that the panel has requested more related information.

The panel previously indicated that vaccine data and research must be published in a medical journal before it could be approved, but Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the COVID-19 vaccine should be exempted. The panel has since made a U-turn on its original stance, with Lau saying that the panel has enough medical expertise to make informed decisions and that the public should trust its members’ judgement.

Lau said he believed the World Health Organization was assessing vaccines in a similar fashion and that there was no need for Sinovac’s vaccine to acquire WHO approval first.

Lam said that if any emergencies resulted from the vaccines, panel members should not be held personally responsible.

Click here for Chinese version

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play