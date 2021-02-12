Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK has failed to explain why it has removed BBC programs from its schedule, following the decision by Beijing on Friday to ban the British group from the mainland because of what it called “serious content violations” in its reporting on Xinjiang reeducation camps, a union of the broadcaster said.

The Hong Kong broadcaster should say how it had come to the conclusion about the BBC reporting from a professional perspective, the RTHK Programme Staff Union said, in response to the broadcaster’s unprecedented move to follow Beijing’s decision.

RTHK will stop its daily live relay of the BBC World Service from 11 p.m. on Friday, it announced earlier in the day and just hours after the mainland’s National Radio and Television Administration banned BBC World News within Chinese territory.

The Cantonese program BBC Newsweek, aired on Sunday mornings, has also been taken down from RTHK’s schedule.

The move by Beijing came after the British broadcaster recently reported systemic rape of ethnic minority womens by police while detained in reeducation camps in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

RTHK declined to say whether it was acting on an order from mainland authorities. In response to Apple Daily inquiries, a spokesperson only reiterated that BBC World News would be banned from Chinese territory under the mainland regulator’s decision and that RTHK had plans to replace the BBC content with new programs.

The government’s Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, which oversees RTHK, told Apple Daily that it respected the broadcaster’s decision on its program reshuffle.

Commercial broadcasters, including TVB, Now TV and i-Cable, which also carry BBC programs, haven’t said whether they will follow suit. I-Cable declined to comment when asked by Apple Daily, while the other two did not respond to the newspaper’s inquiries by the time of publication.

RTHK’s move was a very worrying sign, said Keith Richburg, the head of University of Hong Kong’s journalism and media studies center.

Hong Kong was supposed to be autonomous and such a decision seemed to have come from either the Hong Kong government or somewhere higher up in the mainland, Richburg said in an interview with RTHK.

“It doesn’t seem like the people who make editorial decisions at RTHK would do something like this unless they are under some direction to, at least that’s what we would think, because of the autonomy of RTHK and its editorial independence,” said Richburg.

Beijing might have exerted pressure on the Hong Kong broadcaster to follow its decision to ban BBC services, said former legislator and journalist Claudia Mo. Stopping broadcasts of BBC programs showed that Hong Kong was losing its autonomy and being incorporated into the mainland, Mo said.

