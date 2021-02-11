China’s efforts to suppress the massive annual migration of people back to their home towns and villages to visit relatives for the Lunar New Year holiday has meant a bearish beginning to the year of the bull for factory owners and the millions of migrant workers they employ.

The government recently stepped up measures to control the coronavirus pandemic after a wave of outbreaks in January. Civil servants and employees at state-owned enterprises must get permission to go home, with some provinces demanding negative COVID-19 tests before people can return. Train journeys taken in the first four days of the spring festival rush fell by 70%, the State Council said.

Migrant workers have been encouraged to spend the new year where they work. Some factories also cut short the holiday season, scheduling a return to work on the sixth or seventh day of the lunar new year, instead of the usual 15th day. Some companies have also encouraged the use of technological solutions such as apps to help people spend new year together via video calls.

The manager of a factory in the southern city of Shenzhen said that the local government strongly encouraged workers to stay put for the new year, but has not provided subsidies to keep workers in town or to deal with the additional expenses incurred. Some factories are providing 50 or 100 yuan (US$x ) a day in subsidies for workers who do so, according to media reports. However, not all can afford to keep workers in their quarters for the holidays.

Factories had to “slow down production, but keep the work running for eight hours a day” to pay for the extra spending, according to the manager, who asked not to be identified.

Workers too are finding it hard to comply with the government’s wishes.

For the past two decades as a migrant worker, Yang — not his real name — has returned home to Guizhou every new year.

“My parents are both getting on in years. I’ve got to go home every year to see them,” he said, adding that he drove home at the end of January. So too did close to 90% of the workers in his factory, Yang said.

If migrant workers insisted on getting home, they would still be allowed to do so as long as they take COVID-19 tests when they get back to their provinces, Yang said.

“It’s really important for us to be able to get home once a year,” he said.

