Chinese tech giant Alibaba is planning to launch a new voice chat app named MeetClub, which was very similar to the recently-banned Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse app was blocked in mainland China this week after Chinese people flocked to the platform to discuss sensitive topics such as the plight of the ethnic Uighurs and Tibetans, as well as the independence of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Alibaba has since planned to issue the new MeetClub app soon, with an interface almost identical to that of Clubhouse, according to leaked screenshots of the app. As of yesterday, MeetClub was still undergoing internal testing and was not available for download.Users on both apps can open rooms to invite people to chat, with moderating functions. Rooms can be public or private.

Currently, users can only join the Clubhouse app by invite, and it is only available to iPhone users. It is uncertain if MeetClub will follow the same strategy.

But Chinese internet users were skeptical of copies of the Clubhouse app, as political topics such as the Tiananmen Square massacre and atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party in Xinjiang would be forbidden to be discussed.

“The value proposition of Clubhouse is not the technology, it is the freedom of speech and global connections, and that is exactly what those Chinese apps can not copy,” Cassie Chen, a product manager at a Chinese tech firm, told the Nikkei newspaper.

China already has apps similar to Clubhouse, such as live-streaming platforms YY, Dizhua and Lizhi. Dizhua is the most similar to Clubhouse, but only has 140,000 downloads from the Apple App Store in China, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Clubhouse reached 3.9 million downloads within the first week of January.

