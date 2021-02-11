One of the China-financed insurance companies in Hong Kong may have entered a financial crisis just before the Lunar New Year holiday, with Tahoe Life Insurance announcing internally that it will cease all new policy applications, Apple Daily has learned.

Tahoe Life, formerly Dah Sing Insurance, has suspended all new business starting on last Monday for three months, saying that its negotiation with a business partner reached a “critical moment,” according to an employee working at the China-funded insurer.

“The company has already laid off dozens of frontline employees to reduce operating costs,” the employee said, making her question whether Tahoe Life’s solvency ratio was low enough to meet its long-term debt obligations.

Some agents were also forced to discontinue the policies they signed last Saturday and Sunday, she added.

The company is currently conducting a strategic review on the future development direction and long-term goals, and maintaining an active dialog with potential investors, a Tahoe Life spokesperson told Apple Daily.

There were sufficient funds and liquid assets to meet the financial needs of claims and termination of insurance policies, the spokesperson said, and that the company’s solvency met the legal requirements.

In Hong Kong, the minimum solvency ratio requirement is 100% for all the city’s insurers. However, the Hong Kong Insurance Authority, in effect, expects life insurers to maintain a solvency ratio of 150% and of 200% for general insurers.

News about the intentions of Tahoe Investment, Tahoe Life’s mother company, to sell the life insurance provider has emerged since early 2020. Financial news agency Bloomberg has reported that Ping An Insurance and Sunshine Insurance were among the potential buyers, and the deal could raise more than US$1 billion.

Shenzhen-listed corporate Tahoe Group, the parent company of Tahoe Investment, expressed its intention to acquire Tahoe Life in April 2020, drawing market attention to Tahoe Life’s financial stability. Tahoe Group was also downgraded to a Caa3 rating by American rating agency Moody’s. The acquisition plan later fizzled out in the following month.

By the end of 2020, the outstanding amount of Tahoe Group was 39.85 billion yuan (US$6.2 billion), a decrease of 8.9 billion yuan from Oct. 23, 2020.

