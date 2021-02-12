China’s decision on Friday to “pull BBC World News off the air” could lead to further countermeasures against the United Kingdom as well as the British public service broadcaster as ties between the two countries deteriorate, a China expert forecast.

There was a “great” opportunity for Beijing to drive BBC reporters from China within a short period, Hong Kong political analyst Sing Po said.

“The deterioration of Sino-British diplomatic relations has been clear. The handwriting is on the wall,” he said, adding that the transatlantic alliance between Britain and the United States would inevitably lead to increased Chinese hostility toward Westminster.

The National Radio and Television Administration, China’s regulator, on Friday forbade BBC World News to continue broadcasting in mainland China, citing “serious content violation.” It was seen as a tit-for-tat measure after the British public broadcaster reported that Uighur women were systematically gang-raped and sexually abused in internment camps in Xinjiang.

The news report aroused the attention of many countries, while the Chinese Embassy in London slammed the report for discrediting China and demanded an immediate correction.

“As the channel fails to meet the requirements to broadcast in China as an overseas channel, BBC World News is not allowed to continue its service within Chinese territory,” the broadcast authority said in a Friday statement. “The NRTA will not accept the channel’s broadcast application for the new year.”

Britain’s foreign minister, Dominic Raab, criticized China’s measure as a blow to media freedom. Raab’s response suggests the confrontation between China and Britain will only escalate, Sing said.

However, the action against the BBC was unlikely to have any immediate impact because the service was only available in high-end hotels in mainland China, journalist and current affairs commentator Deng Yuwen said. China won’t deport BBC journalists unless the British government further angers Beijing, nor was the ban likely to have much impact on China-U.K. relations, he said.

“It was just a warning from the Chinese government,” Deng said, though he added that If the BBC continued to spread what Beijing termed rumors on issues about Xinjiang, the COVID-19 epidemic or Hong Kong, then China could roll out more thorough countermeasures.

The ban could “make people around the world more aware of the Chinese Community Party’s evil, dictatorship, and anti-human nature,” Uighur human rights activist Serikzhan Bilash said.

