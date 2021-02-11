On the eve of the Lunar New Year holiday, United States President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone on Wednesday evening for the first time since he took the Oval Office last month, resulting in positive feedback from many Chinese citizens.

“By choosing to talk on the phone on Chinese New Year’s Eve, I find it is a kind of goodwill and respect that Biden has expressed to President Xi and China,” Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece Global Times, posted on Weibo soon after the dialog.Hu was “very optimistic” about the interaction between Xi and Biden, he said, and that Wednesday’s conversation had added positivity to the declining U.S.-China relations.

Biden raised “fundamental” concerns over Beijing’s “coercive and unfair economic practices, [the] crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Xi also discussed ways to stem the COVID-19 pandemic and the “shared challenges of global health security, climate change, and preventing weapons proliferation,” the statement added.

Senior administration officials also revealed before the phone call that Biden did not intend to relax tariffs on China which were imposed during the Trump administration, nor was he unlikely to reduce the U.S. military presence in the Asia Pacific.

Xi congratulated Biden on his inauguration and called for “stronger collaboration” between the two superpowers.

“You said that the greatest feature of America is possibilities. I hope that this possibility now develops in a direction conducive to the improvement of bilateral relations,” Xi reportedly said, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency. But he reiterated that issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan were part of “China’s internal affairs.”

Xi’s comment was a response to Biden’s saying as he was administering an oath of office on Jan. 20, his inauguration day.

“I was asked a long time ago when I was with Xi Jinping … He said can you define America for me,” Biden said back then, presumably referencing a conversation during a trip he took to Tibet in 2011. “I said I can do it in one word: possibilities.”

Chinese netizens also applauded the phone call. “It was good timing, with harmony, greetings, interaction and blessings,” one said on Weibo.

“The phone call was a good start for the year 2021. I wish for peace for the country as well as the rest of the world,” said another.

