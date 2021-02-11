The Hong Kong police force — which was mired in controversy over its use of lethal force against anti-government protesters in 2019 street battles — has stocked up on tasers and will “carefully” decide whether to introduce the electrical-shock weapons as part of an upgrade to officers’ equipment, deputy police chief Oscar Kwok told an internal briefing on Tuesday.

Guidelines on the use of tasers would be formulated as soon as possible, Kwok said. The force is also considering equipping officers with body-worn video cameras and sports camcorders alongside tasers, police commissioner Chris Tang also told the two-hour virtual briefing.

More police vehicles, including emergency vehicles, transport trucks and specialized crowd management vehicles — a.k.a. water cannons — would be purchased, Tang added.

Tasers have never been deployed by Hong Kong police before. They incapacitate people by delivering an electric shock to temporarily disrupt muscle functions and inflict pain without causing significant injury.

Discussions about their use first emerged during the citywide anti-government protests in 2019.

High schooler Tsang Tsz-kin was shot with a police live round on Oct. 1, 2019, during a protest in Tusen Wan, with a bullet fragment resting only three centimeters (1.18 inches) from his heart. Another protester, student Chow Pak-kwan, had a kidney and half his liver removed after an officer shot him a month later.

The police haven’t made public how many tasers the force has, nor where it bought them. The United States and the European Union have halted the export of crowd-control weaponry to the Hong Kong police, while the U.K. has forbidden military personnel from training the Hong Kong Police Force, Government Flying Service and Sea Cadet Corps.

Despite being considered a less-lethal weapon, tasers can cause serious injury or even deaths. More than 1,000 people shocked with a taser by the police in the U.S. eventually died in 2018, with 153 of those fatalities being directly attributed to or related to the use of tasers, Reuters news agency reported.

There was no need to introduce tasers or other weapons to Hong Kong, said human rights campaigner Icarus Wong, adding that this only opened up the possibility of their abuse.

“Officers could be tempted to use a taser, thinking it would be the most effective, when pepper spray or a truncheon was already enough to subdue a suspect,” Wong said.

In response to Apple Daily’s inquiries, the police would only confirm that senior officers had held a video conference, but that the matters discussed in the briefing were not public.

The force continuously evaluates its effectiveness and introduces suitable equipment in a timely manner, the spokesperson said, adding that all equipment purchased met safety standards.

