Incarcerated Chinese civil rights lawyer Yu Wensheng was on Thursday given the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders to honor individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage in promoting human rights.

The award was to commend Yu for his extraordinary courage in fighting for human rights in mainland China, the Martin Ennals Foundation said. Foundation chair Philippe Currat said he hoped that by recognizing Yu’s contribution, he could regain his freedom.

Yu was sentenced to four years in prison in June last year for “inciting subversion of state power.”

His wife, Xu Yan, participated in the award ceremony through a video conference, saying that the award was an “encouragement” to other human rights activists in mainland China.

In her speech, Xu also demanded the Chinese authorities immediately release Yu and other jailed human rights lawyers.

The Martin Ennals Award is named after the first general secretary of Amnesty International. The first winner was Chinese-American human rights activist Harry Wu, who exposed the tragedy of labor camps after he spent 19 years there. Wu was given the prize in 1994.

In 2016, China’s Xinjiang dissident economist Ilham Tohti also received the award. An advocate for the implementation of regional autonomy laws in mainland China, Tohti was jailed for life two years earlier by Chinese authorities on separatism-related charges.

