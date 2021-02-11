The ethnic Kazakh woman who told the BBC she witnessed systemic rape, sexual abuse and torture in China’s reeducation camps in Xinjiang has fled the country and found refuge in the United States, as the Chinese embassy in Britain accused the publicly funded broadcaster of a smear campaign.

Gulzira Auelkhan, 41, was born in Xinjiang and was detained for 18 months in the camp system, where she said she was forced to strip Uighur women naked and handcuff them, before leaving them alone with Chinese men. She was tasked with cleaning the rooms afterward, she said in the BBC report.

Auelkhan and her family flew to Istanbul, in Turkey, before arriving in Dallas, according to Bob Fu, founder of the Texas-based Christian nonprofit ChinaAid. She and her family have been granted humanitarian parole status, Fu said.

She was in poor health and has shown symptoms associated with concussion, cerebral hemorrhage, pancreatitis, as well as renal and uterine issues, Fu said.

China’s embassy in London accused the BBC of violating journalistic principles to smear the country’s reputation and demanded an immediate correction, according to a post on WeChat, the Chinese Twitter-like app.

Kazakhstan human rights activist Serikzhan Bilash showed photos of Auelkhan arriving in the U.S. to Apple Daily, saying that his group Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights has rescued her and Uighur woman Tursunay Ziawudun from Xinjiang. Their husbands helped them to escape surveillance despite threats from the Chinese police, Bilash said.

Women from ethnic minorities in Xinjiang were being forced to remain at home or to work in factories, he said. Although some have managed to escape to neighboring Kazakhstan, only a small minority of the Kazakh people are willing to speak out against China’s atrocities because of Kazakhstan’s collusion with China, he added.

