At least four government medical professionals have resigned recently specifically because they refused to take the new loyalty pledge demanded of all civil servants, Apple Daily has learned.

More than 80 doctors, dentists, nurses, scientific officers and dental surgery assistants have resigned from the Department of Health in the past three months, according to its figures. By contrast, 58 people in these roles resigned in 2020.

The recent resignations included at least 10 doctors and 10 dentists, with some having more than 10 years of experience. Four of them told Apple Daily that they resigned because they did not want to sign the loyalty pledge; two said they plan to relocate overseas.

The Civil Service Bureau is requiring all civil servants sign a declaration to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region before the end of this month. Those who refuse to sign without a reasonable explanation may face termination.

One of the doctors told Apple Daily that resignation was an easy choice because of the many limitations involved after pledging loyalty, which he would find unacceptable. He has no immediate plans for the future, he added.

Some of the professionals quit immediately, making financial payments instead of giving notice, a Department of Health employee told Apple Daily. The reason was so obvious that it did not require explanation, the employee added.

Since the 2016-’17 financial year, the number of Department of Health doctors who resigned annually totaled 25, 21, 23 and 19, according to documents given to the Legislative Council.

Joyce Lee, chair of the Government Doctors’ Association, said the recent resignations are worrying because most of the Department of Health medical staff are needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an unfortunate situation amid the current political environment, Lee said.

Not many dentists work at the department, so it is a significant number when 10 of them resign, she added.

The department said it is closely monitoring the staff situation, and may have to suspend some non-emergency services. It would hire retired civil servants and contractors, as well as request staff from other departments to help in the fight against the pandemic.

