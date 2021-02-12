Taiwan should avoid playing into Beijing’s attrition tactics by finding more flexible ways to deal with incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwanese airspace, military experts said, after a sharp rise in intrusions last month.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent 81 warplanes into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in January, according to the self-ruled island’s defense ministry. That was more than double the monthly average of 31.7 last year.

Taiwan had to send 162 fighter jets to intercept last month’s overflights, costing about US$2.85 million, said Su Tsz-yun, a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan.

That cost estimate was based on the average two hours required for an intercept flight by Taiwan’s main fighter jet, the F-16, at an hourly cost of US$8,800, Su said.

The financial cost will become significant if Taiwan continues to use fighter jets for this task, warned military expert Eric Shih, the editor of Taiwan-based weaponry news website Military and Aviation.

Shih suggested that Taiwan should avoid playing into Beijing’s attrition tactics and find less expensive ways to intercept some of the PLA’s flights. When the PLA sends reconnaissance or other non-combat planes, they could be intercepted by patrol airplanes rather than fighter jets, he suggested.

Patrol aircraft can remain in the air for a longer time than fighter jets while monitoring the movements of PLA planes, he explained. Sparing fighter jets could also help extend their lifespan and allow their pilots to receive more training, Shih said.

Like Japan, which intercepts 1,000 incursions by Chinese warplanes annually with its 400 fighter jets, Taiwan is capable of fending off PLA warplanes with its 360 fighters, Su said. Although the PLA has more than 1,000 advanced fighter jets, they are scattered across the mainland’s five theater commands, he noted.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play