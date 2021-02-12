Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing has transferred a portion of his shares in video conferencing company Zoom worth US$2 billion to his son Richard and other, undisclosed people.

Li held an 8.5% stake in Zoom worth more than US$10 billion. He transferred 1.6%, or 4.7 million shares, to Richard Li and the other people, according to documents submitted to regulators.

Richard Li’s stake accounted for less than 1% of Zoom, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. He did not own any shares of Zoom before the transfer.

Li Ka-shing had invested in Zoom since 2013. His shares were worth US$850 million before Zoom went public. Zoom’s share prices skyrocketed since the pandemic, and its value is now worth a quarter of Li’s wealth.

Li’s Cheung Kong has reduced its investments in mainland China and Hong Kong since Chinese President Xi Jinping took office in 2012.

Li earned his local nickname of Superman for a knack of pulling off investment deals ahead of market falls. He sold 75% of The Center in Central in November 2017 at US$4,256 per square foot. But Ma Ah Muk, one of the buyers, had to resell properties inside for a lower price last year at US$3,611 per square foot.

Li also exited his investments in COSCO Shipping and China Southern Airlines at high prices between September and December 2007, selling the stakes for almost US$1 billion, ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

Richard Li has also earned something of a reputation for deal-making, including selling Star TV to Rupert Murdoch two years after investing in 1991 for almost US$1 billion. He later used the funds to purchase Hong Kong Telecom.

But his early sale of a 20% stake in Tencent to South Africa’s Naspers must count as one of his more regrettable deals: the tech giant is not China’s most valuable listed company.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play