The Lunar New Year tradition of giving cash gifts in red packets migrated to the internet years ago, where the cover images of the decorative virtual envelopes have generated an avid following and trading, netting as much as US$15,000 for some netizens on social media.

The little red packets are traditionally given by senior relatives during Lunar New Year, with celebratory greetings printed on the covers. In recent years the virtual red packets have become popular items offered for sale by the WeChat social media app.

Canny netizens buy up the most sought-after packet covers and profit by reselling them online. The most desirable covers, bearing the names of popular product brands and celebrities, reportedly earned one netizen 100,000 yuan (US$15,480) in profit within a few days.

WeChat says it opposes the reselling of its packet covers, and threatened on Friday to suspend or stop providing the covers that are being resold.

People “search” for digital red packets coming their way by shaking their phones, and more than 300 million searches were made on Thursday, according to WeChat.

Some consumers buy the most desirable red packet covers as items to collect if they do not receive them as gifts. But WeChat is encouraging netizens to buy them only for the purpose of giving to others.

However, around ten businesses are using WeChat to offer bunches of red packet covers bundled with sets of emojis, which seem specifically designed for reselling. They cost between two and 20 yuan, generating large profits for those resellers who succeed in reselling thousands of the small red covers.

WeChat sells covers for as little as one yuan.

