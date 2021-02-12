The wife of Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang wished all jailed activists under the mainland’s clampdowns could be freed and join their families again soon, as her husband spent his first Lunar New Year with his family this week after almost five years behind bars.

Wang’s wife Li Wenzu posted best wishes to other mainland rights activists on her Twitter, with a video of her, Wang and another rights lawyer, Li Heping, meeting for a New Year’s Eve dinner on Thursday.

“I wish the coming year will be a better one. [And] those separated families can be united again soon,” Li Wenzu wrote.

In the clip, Wang said spending the Chinese New Year with his loved ones for the first time in years had raised strong emotions in him.

Wang was detained in July 2015 during a crackdown by Chinese authorities on more than 200 lawyers and activists. He was held incommunicado until January 2019, when he was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for subverting state power.

The 44-year-old lawyer was released in April 2020 and allowed to return home to his family in Beijing, after a brief stint in quarantine because of COVID-19 regulations.

