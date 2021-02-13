More than 100 Hongkongers have been granted a new visa to stay in the United Kingdom using their British National (Overseas) passport.

The new visa scheme, allowing Hongkongers to move to the country for five years and obtain citizenship after the sixth year, was opened to applications two weeks ago.

Simon Cheng, a former British consulate staff in Hong Kong who founded Hongkongers in Britain last year, told the South China Morning Post that he had seen a few cases of successful applications.

Some were granted the new visa just a day after applications opened on Jan. 31, he said. But one applicant said those who were approved quickly were already in the U.K. using the “Leave Outside The Rules” scheme, and applications from those still in Hong Kong have yet to be approved.

A Home Office spokesperson said data for the BN(O) visas would be published in due course.

An applicant spent three hours filling out digital forms to answer questions and provide his travel history for the past 10 years, the SCMP reported. He was also asked to provide documents including tuberculosis test results, temporary U.K. address and proof of finances. He was told it would take up to 12 weeks to process his application.

Applicants are asked in the form if they have worked in the police, armed forces, media organizations, and the judiciary. They also have to answer a question on if they had been involved in activities on behalf of a non-U.K. government, which they knew to be dangerous to the interests or national security of the U.K. or its allies.

Meanwhile, a former special adviser to ex-British Prime Minister David Cameron has penned an article in support of Hongkongers moving to the U.K.

The influx will enrich the country culturally, educationally and economically, with some economists estimating a boost of £12 billion (US$16.6 billion) to its economy if 300,000 arrive there, Daniel Korski said.

“More importantly, however, it will allow thousands of people to live in freedom,” he said.

The U.K. and its people must make an effort to ensure that it benefits both the migrants and the communities into which they arrive, he added.

