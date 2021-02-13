Hong Kong’s No. 2 official has lauded the progress made in downloads for the government’s COVID-19 contact-tracing app, despite criticism about its effectiveness.

The contact-tracing app “Leave Home Safe” logged 644,000 downloads, or about a 37% surge in about a week as of Friday, according to Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung.

“This is a really good indicator, I believe the numbers will continue to rise in the near future,” Cheung told Commercial Radio on Saturday morning.

When countered by the radio show host that the number of downloads was only 8.6% of Hong Kong’s population of some 7 million, Cheung insisted that 164,000 downloads within a week was already good progress, explaining that not all people would download the app, such as children who do not own smartphones.

The government announced earlier this week that if confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to decline, social distancing rules would be relaxed from Feb. 18, allowing restaurants to allow dine-in services for longer hours, while other venues such as gyms and cinemas could also reopen.

But it also said residents would then be required to check in with the “Leave Home Safe” app by scanning a QR code upon entering and leaving restaurants and government buildings, or leave their personal information so they would be notified if any other individuals visiting the venue were found to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Former opposition lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting scoffed at Cheung’s remarks, saying he had yet to see how “good of a thing it is,” when less than 10% of Hong Kong’s population had installed the app.

“Cheung says it is a good thing, but I believe 9 in 10 Hongkongers don’t believe it’s a good thing,” Lam said.

He also doubted how effective the app was as it had yet to successfully trace a single person who had been infected since it was launched in November.

Requiring patrons to use the app when visiting eateries was not feasible, Lam said, as many elderly people did not own mobile phones or had older devices that did not support app downloads.

Separately, Cheung said that when the daily number of cases fell to the single digits, the government would be able to discuss reopening borders with mainland China and Macau, but added that there was no absolute criteria set in stone and did not rule out vaccination as a prerequisite for traveling.

